Vision, leadership and broadband discussed at Waterloo State of the City address

WATERLOO -- Less than two weeks out from the election, Mayor Quentin Hart talked about the importance of good leadership, touted his 2030 Vision Plan and teased citywide broadband during his fifth State of the City address Thursday.

Hart's speech, inside the still-being-renovated Waterloo Convention Center, included video testimonials from city directors on the progress in their various departments.

"I am proud to report the state of our city is strong, and our best days are still to come," Hart told the socially distanced crowd inside the main exhibit hall.

"By reflecting on the accomplishments of the past year ... we also reaffirm our pride-fueled drive to constantly improve our community and inspire the next generation of leaders," he added.

The Waterloo 2030 strategic plan recently adopted by the City Council outlines eight areas of emphasis for the next eight years. They include marketing the city, improving housing, growing a "diverse and skilled workforce," turning the Crossroads Center area into a "sports- and recreational-themed retail center," adding art and lighting projects to downtown, adding sports facilities to attract youth tournaments and eliminating barriers to create "an equitable and sustainable community for the future."

"It's our goal to be bold and ambitious," Hart said, asking those in attendance to fill out cards indicating their level of interest in the eight priorities. "The season of politics has too many feeling division is our only path forward. But this, too, shall pass."

In a short video, Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson talked about new development over the past year. Hart noted last year was one of "our highest permitting years" with $141.06 million in new valuation and 720 new jobs.

Community Development Director Rudy Jones said although it would be a stretch, "we should be able to move toward that goal" of rehabilitating 800 houses in eight years with additional resources.

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald talked about the decline of crime in the city and the addition of embedded mental health personnel, while Leisure Services Director Paul Huting noted the new skate park and Greenbelt Lake improvements.

Hart was joined on stage for conversations with VGM CEO Mike Mallaro, Elevate Behavioral Health's Bob Lincoln and DREAM Iowa co-founder and activist Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez about the 2030 vision.

"Where people want to live, that's going to be key in the next couple of years," Mallaro said. "There's some great stuff to aspire to, to elevate the quality of life. ... All those things are going to help make this a better community."

Toward the end of the address, a video stated the city was "laying the foundation for universal fiber" to connect public infrastructure, like city buildings, the utility network, parks and other city-owned spaces.

After the event, Hart said the council will explore expanding that to residents and businesses in the future. But there isn't a specific timeline yet, and state and federal funding would be needed.

"We're still waiting to get back those preliminary numbers, but we do want to let the community know that we've talked about this for 20-plus years -- a couple decades," Hart said. "Now we're at the point where that design is almost finished, and we need to move as a community forward."

Hart held his 2020 address virtually in September of last year due to the pandemic. The address had previously been given in the spring.

