Virus exposes Iowa’s broadband weaknesses

The issue already is top of mind for state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an Ottumwa Republican whose home is located at the city-county line where she said her internet service is sketchy at best.

“I only have satellite or Wi-Fi and it’s variable,” said Miller-Meeks. “Like today when it’s overcast, I may get television, I may get internet, or I may not.”

She said trying to download information can take a long time and she’s not the only Iowan spending frustrating and tedious stints parked on the side of the digital superhighway.

“I know already that I’ve experienced slow internet speeds in Des Moines because of the dramatic increase in the number of people who are teleworking, so in an area that perhaps is not served by as many and as strong of networks as we are in a bigger city, that’s probably even worse,” said Emily Piper, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association of School Boards.

State Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, said much of the immediate focus now is dealing with halting and mitigating the COVID-19 spread, addressing the needs of businesses being forced to scale back or close and the crush of workers losing their jobs and other urgent needs.