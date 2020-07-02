Virtual legislative forum planned
0 comments

Virtual legislative forum planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
011309ap-iowa-capitol-dome

The Iowa Capitol dome in Des Moines.

 AP PHOTO

WATERLOO -- A special Legislative Public Forum will be held via Facebook and Zoom on Thursday, July 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Area legislators have been invited to discuss the legislative session. The forum is being sponsored by the organizations that support the Legislative Public Forums.

The event will be carried on the CedarValleyLegislativeForums page on Facebook and may be accessed on https://www.facebook.com/cvlforum/. If participating via Zoom is preferred, request a link at lwvbkb@gmail.com.

The public will have an opportunity to submit questions online.

For more information, contact Jean Seeland, (319) 493-2015 or seeland@q.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News