Virtual legislative forum planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A special Legislative Public Forum will be held via Facebook and Zoom on Thursday, July 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Area legislators have been invited to discuss the legislative session. The forum is being sponsored by the organizations that support the Legislative Public Forums.

The event will be carried on the CedarValleyLegislativeForums page on Facebook and may be accessed on https://www.facebook.com/cvlforum/. If participating via Zoom is preferred, request a link at lwvbkb@gmail.com.

The public will have an opportunity to submit questions online.

For more information, contact Jean Seeland, (319) 493-2015 or seeland@q.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0