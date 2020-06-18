Virtual input meetings set for area road, bridge projects

WATERLOO — Local transportation planners are accepting public comments on their proposal to rebuild roads, bridges, trails and public transportation over the next four years.
The Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments will hold virtual open houses this month on major projects, dollar amounts and time frames for federally funded road work in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area and a six-county region.
The draft transportation improvement programs for fiscal years 2021-2024 for the Black Hawk County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and Iowa Northland Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) are available for review and public comment at inrcog.org.
Those plans identify transportation projects scheduled to receive federal funding in the next four federal fiscal years in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, and Grundy counties. The public may also view the drafts by visiting the INRCOG office at 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.
Major 2021 projects in the MPO plan include a $3.26 million reconstruction of Lafayette Road through Raymond and a $4 million reconstruction of Cedar Heights Drive between Greenhill and Viking roads in Cedar Falls.
The 2022 projects include a $1.9 million reconstruction of Lafayette and Gilbertville roads in Elk Run Heights from the west city limits to Amber Lane and a $3.33 million reconstruction on Hess Road in Waterloo from East Shaulis Road north past the Bamboo Ridge campground.
Major 2023 projects include a $3.84 million continuation of the Hess Road project north to the Crossroads Center area in Waterloo.
An $11.7 million rebuilding of Main Street from Sixth Street to Seerley Boulevard is slated for 2023 and 2024. Evansdale’s $2.6 million reconstruction of Lafayette Road from Evans Road to the east city limits is on tap those same two years.
The draft plans also include projects to be completed in the surrounding RTA counties, Iowa Department of Transportation projects, bridge replacements, trails, and public transportation funding.
Virtual public input meetings for the public to comment on the TIPs will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 23 and from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 25. To participate, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/442003069 or call +1 (571) 317-3122 during the listed hours.
Comments will be accepted until the MPO and RTA hold separate public hearings and consider adoption of the final documents at 10 a.m. July 9 and 1 p.m. July 16 respectively.
Comments can be submitted using the online comment form or directly to Kyle Durant, transportation planner II, at kdurant@inrcog.org or (319) 235-0311, ext. 139.
Renderings of the University Avenue project already under construction:
University and Fletcher roundabout
University and Fletcher roundabout at night
University Avenue bridge at Greenhill
University Avenue at Greenhill night
University at Greenhill eastbound
University at Greenhill eastbound night
University and Falls Avenue marker
University and Falls Avenue at night
University bridge over Black Hawk Creek
University at Greenhill southbound
University and Greenhill southbound night
