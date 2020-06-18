Virtual input meetings set for area road, bridge projects

The 2022 projects include a $1.9 million reconstruction of Lafayette and Gilbertville roads in Elk Run Heights from the west city limits to Amber Lane and a $3.33 million reconstruction on Hess Road in Waterloo from East Shaulis Road north past the Bamboo Ridge campground.

Major 2023 projects include a $3.84 million continuation of the Hess Road project north to the Crossroads Center area in Waterloo.

An $11.7 million rebuilding of Main Street from Sixth Street to Seerley Boulevard is slated for 2023 and 2024. Evansdale’s $2.6 million reconstruction of Lafayette Road from Evans Road to the east city limits is on tap those same two years.

The draft plans also include projects to be completed in the surrounding RTA counties, Iowa Department of Transportation projects, bridge replacements, trails, and public transportation funding.

Virtual public input meetings for the public to comment on the TIPs will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 23 and from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 25. To participate, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/442003069 or call +1 (571) 317-3122 during the listed hours.

Comments will be accepted until the MPO and RTA hold separate public hearings and consider adoption of the final documents at 10 a.m. July 9 and 1 p.m. July 16 respectively.