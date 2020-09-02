Vilsack: Trump overpromised, underdelivered for Iowa farmers

DAVENPORT -- Iowa's former Democratic governor Tom Vilsack says President Donald Trump overpromised and underdelivered for Iowa farmers impacted by a U.S.-Chinese trade war.
Vilsack also claimed Trump has failed to keep Americans safe and the U.S. economy strong amid a worsening global pandemic that's ravaged Iowa communities now struggling to rebuild from an inland hurricane and said the administration is undermining Iowa's biofuels industry by granting waivers to oil refiners, exempting them from a federal mandate outlining how many gallons of ethanol and biodiesel they must blend into the nation's fuel supply each year.
"(Trump) contended he was going to provide the best trade deals possible for farmers," Vilsack told reporters Wednesday. "The reality is he went against China alone (and) didn't take the time to develop an alliance of nations being similarly situated and mistreated by the Chinese."
That resulted in retaliatory tariffs from China on U.S. farm products, steel and aluminum that drastically lowered U.S. corn and soybean exports, increased equipment costs and created crop surpluses that drove down commodity prices.
Vilsack, who served as secretary of agriculture in the Obama-Biden administration, spoke as part of a virtual tour of the state to highlight the Democratic presidential nominee's commitment to farmers and ethanol producers.
"Whether it’s ignoring China’s market manipulation or supporting the disastrous NAFTA trade deal, Biden has ignored Iowa farmers and workers," RNC spokesperson Preya Samsundar responded in an emailed statement. "Meanwhile, President Trump has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Iowans from day one with his tough-on-China agenda and fast-tracking relief for Iowans as natural disasters hit. Iowans know who has their back – and it isn’t Joe Biden."
While Trump has negotiated a Phase 1 trade deal with China to increase purchases of U.S. farm and manufactured products following a two-year trade war, China is not on track to meet those promises, Vilsack said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.