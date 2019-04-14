WATERLOO — Vikki Brown, Black Hawk County Democratic chairperson, has been named the chairwoman of presidential candidate and California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s Iowa campaign.
“I met Eric almost two years ago,” Brown said. “Since that time I’ve sat down and talked with him about various things, and our ideals and values pretty much align.”
She didn’t decide on Swalwell on a whim; she had given it a lot of thought, Brown said. Brown has chaired the Black Hawk County Democrats since 2017. She helped campaign for U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Rep. Dave Williams and state Sen. Eric Giddens.
Brown will continue working as the Black Hawk County Democratic chair, but will defer to her election board when other Democratic presidential candidates come to visit, she said.
“We have a very, very active Democratic base in Black Hawk County,” Brown said. “We do have people that are ready to step and help these candidates.”
In 2017, she was inducted into the Iowa Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame and won several awards for her work.
