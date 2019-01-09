OSAGE -- A county supervisor left the room during the Pledge of Allegiance and the county attorney accused another board member of "playing games" by having members recite it at the beginning of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Mitchell County Supervisor Stan Walk left the room after a resident requested that those present stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Walk had attempted to stop resident Russ Brandau from leading the recitation immediately before the start of the meeting, and then went into the adjacent office once the pledge began.
Last week, Walk -- who is a veteran -- raised the issue during a board discussion about reciting the pledge before meetings because of concern about the legitimacy of the phrase "and justice for all."
Once those final four words were uttered Tuesday, Walk re-entered the room and stood next to Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk.
Mark Walk then informed board chair Steve Smolik if he desired to say the pledge he should use the proper channels of a motion to do so.
Mark Walk went further and accused Smolik of "playing games with the meeting," to which Brandau replied, "Our freedom is not a game."
After nearly 30 seconds of silence, Mark Walk said such actions from Smolik would "tear the board apart, tear the community apart and tear the county apart."
Al Winters, who posted the video, ran unsuccessfully for a board of supervisors position in 2018.
During the entirety of the exchange, which was filmed by Brandau, a majority of the defense by Brandau and Smolik centered on the fact that the "meeting hadn't started" and that calling for the pledge was an exercising of First Amendment rights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.