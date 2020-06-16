Vice president visits northern Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOREST CITY -- In Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Winnebago Industries in Forest City on Tuesday afternoon, he wasn't shy about calling the RV manufacturer a crucial part of the "Great American Comeback" that President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign has framed its reelection bid around.

At least half-a-dozen times, Pence, who was joined by Gov. Kim Reynolds, used the phrase while also thanking the 200 to 250 socially distanced Winnebago employees that turned out to hear him speak.

"The comeback today would not have been possible without your work," Pence told the crowd. Through May 2020, the national unemployment rate is at 13.3% which dropped from 14.7% in April. In mid-April, Winnebago itself laid off 79 employees due to the COVID-19 crisis impacting the demand for the company's products.

The visit comes as the latest Des Moines Register poll for the general election shows President Donald Trump with just a 1 point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden.

This story will be updated.