DES MOINES (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has scheduled a Des Moines visit to promote tax cuts.
He is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center’s grand ballroom. The doors open at 11 a.m. The event is being promoted by America First Policies.
The speech is open to the public. Reservations can be made at the American First website.
