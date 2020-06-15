Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa this week
Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa this week

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday.

DES MOINES (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has announced he will travel to Iowa this week to meet with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The vice president also plans to tour recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries and give an address to its employees Tuesday.

It will be Pence’s second trip to Iowa in as many months. In early May, Pence visited the Des Moines area to meet with Reynolds during a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. Pence also spoke during that trip to a group of faith leaders in Iowa about resuming religious services as COVID-19 cases continued to rise, saying the cancellation of services in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus had been a burden for congregants.

