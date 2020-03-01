Veto of public safety program comes before Cedar Falls council

CEDAR FALLS — Mayor Rob Green’s veto of resolution calling for the immediate reorganization of the Public Safety Department will come before the City Council Monday.

The council meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 220 Clay St.

The resolution, approved by the council 5-2 during a special meeting Feb. 20, fully implements the department’s public safety officer model, eliminating traditional firefighter positions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Green vetoed the measure the next day despite the fact that it had been approved by five members of the council, or a super majority, which is the same number required to override his action. The item is on Monday’s agenda so the council has an opportunity to respond to the veto.

In his veto message, Green said the council had “failed to follow basic principles of good governance” in hastily calling the special meeting and passing the resolution. He issued the veto over concerns with the process and fairness of the council’s action.

Other scheduled business includes:

Public hearings on permeable alley and street construction projects with estimated costs of $229,100 and $3.48 million, respectively. The council will consider approving plans and specifications so that bids can be sought following the hearings.

The site plan for a 119-room Residence Inn proposed by Hawkeye Hotels of Coralville on 2.65 acres at 7200 Nordic Drive.

A $1.02 million bid from Peterson Contractors for the 12th Street reconstruction project.

A one-year agreement with the Sturgis Falls board outlining specific areas in city parks to be used by the Sturgis Falls Celebration this summer.

The certificate of completion on the $3.58 million third phase of the University Avenue reconstruction.

A 5:30 p.m. committee of the whole meeting that includes board of adjustment interviews, a Hearst visioning committee presentation and an update from the Red Cedar business startup catalyst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0