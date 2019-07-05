EVANSDALE — A longtime officer has been chosen to become the city’s next police chief.
Evansdale City Council members voted 4-0 Tuesday to appoint Mike Dean, a 20-year veteran of the department, to take over when current chief Jeff Jensen retires in September.
Dean, 46, started his law enforcement career in Dunkerton and worked part-time for both Dunkerton and Evansdale before joining the Evansdale force full-time. He is a former canine handler for the department.
He grew up in Cedar Falls but calls Evansdale home today.
“I have an uncle that was a police officer in the Chicago area,” Dean said of his career choice. “As a kid I looked up to him so I followed in his footsteps.”
Dean has a sharp interest in technology that can help the department and its officers do their jobs. “I’m interested in anything that can make our department run more efficiently,” he said.
Mayor Doug Faas said the city made the appointment now so Dean can work with Jensen and attend area law enforcement meetings with the current chief to ease the transition.
“I had three really strong internal candidates send me letters that they were interested in the job,” Faas said.
One of those candidates dropped out of consideration. Dean and another candidate interviewed with the personnel committee before the recommendation was made to hire from the current ranks.
Jensen, who served as police chief since November 2015, is retiring Sept. 2 after more than three decades in law enforcement.
He supported Dean as his replacement.
“He knows the job, he knows the people, he knows the community and he knows how things work,” Jensen said. “He’s a sharp guy who is very committed to this community. He’ll do a great job.”
Dean will earn just over $61,000 a year when he leads the department, which has a chief and seven officers.
