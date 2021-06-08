'Very disappointing': State lawmakers in Waterloo/CF lament GOP hold on Iowa

But they had a longer list of disappointments.

Rep. Ras Smith said he was surprised to see Republicans try to increase diversity with teacher education grants for Black teachers, but said majority legislators seemed to be speaking “out of both sides of their mouths.”

“The way you increase diversity is, you don’t threaten to ban the 1619 curriculum. You don’t threaten to get rid of tenure, and you don’t ban things like voluntary diversity plans that only a handful of districts use,” Smith said.

Brown-Powers said ending the property tax backfill and giving the state control of mental health funding was “robbing Peter to pay Paul” in terms of residents’ tax burden.

“The whole point of taking away the backfill and funding mental health through the state was to reduce people’s taxes; however, by doing that, each city is going to be losing their backfill as well,” she said. Waterloo has noted the city will have to raise property taxes to make up for the loss. “I’m very concerned about the outcome of that.”

Smith and Dotzler both lamented a bill Smith said would “shorten the early voting window by a third.” Dotzler said the law will make him a felon if he takes his own mother’s absentee ballot to the mailbox.