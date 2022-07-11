Veridian Credit Union proposes new Cedar Falls branch on Brandilynn Boulevard

CEDAR FALLS — Veridian Credit Union is planning to build a new 3,666 square-foot branch with a drive-thru at 1000 Brandilynn Blvd.

The Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission will review the site plan drafted for the approximately one acre of land zoned Highway Commercial at its 5:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting inside the Community Center, 528 Main St.

If approved and constructed, it would sit on the corner of the roundabout at Brandilynn Boulevard and Prairie Parkway, off Viking Road between Menards and a recently built Unity Point Express Clinic.

Two vehicular access points will be established from a shared private drive. There will also be 32 parking stalls and two sidewalk extensions as part of the project.

This summer, the company expects to open up a new branch in Waterloo where an old Burger King was located at 102 Tower Park Drive.

The credit union has some 30 branches total, most of which are in Iowa with others in Nebraska. The newly proposed site on Brandilynn Boulevard would be the fourth in Cedar Falls.

However, it is possible one of the branches could close as a result of the new location opening. A company spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plot at the roundabout at Brandilynn Boulevard and Prairie Parkway includes four buildable lots.

With Unity Point and Veridian Credit Union claiming stake to two of them, the other two — both less than an acre in size — remain undeveloped.

“The HWY-1 District is intended to promote and facilitate comprehensively planned commercial developments located adjacent to major transportation corridors and interchanges,” states analysis from the city’s community development department. “The purpose of these regulations is to encourage high standards of building architecture, and site planning which will foster commercial development that maximizes pedestrian convenience, comfort and pleasure.”