WATERLOO — A convenience store may be forced to remove the blue and yellow metal siding it installed after a Christmas Eve fire.
Members of the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted 3-2 Tuesday to reject a request for the siding material at New Star Liquor, Tobacco and Vape Shop on the corner of U.S. Highway 63 and Fletcher Avenue.
The rub is the business had already completed the exterior renovation project after receiving a permit from the city’s building inspections department.
Commission members Sue Flynn and Virginia Wilber sided with the business.
“If the property owner … was granted a permit and no one told them they couldn’t use this colorful vertical siding, then how can we hold them hostage to that if we didn’t let them know what the rules were?” said Flynn, who personally thought the building looked “horrendous.”
Wilber added, “I see it as a failure of the system at this point.”
The business at 315 Fletcher St. looks significantly different than it did before a Dec. 24 fire. It’s location in an “S-1” zoning district requires site plan approval before any major changes are made to its appearance, a provision designed to protect the character of certain commercial districts.
“They’ve completely changed the appearance of this building without going through the process,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson.
City Planner Aric Schroeder said the building department typically requires a review of zoning requirements by the planning department before issuing permits for new construction projects. It doesn’t require the review for renovation projects.
“The building inspections permit is a building code issue with what has been built,” Schroeder said. “The zoning regulations are the property owner’s responsibility to know what the requirements are.”
Commission member Marcia Buttgen noted “the building does really look out of place with everything in that area,” and worried the commission would set a bad precedent by accepting the design.
She was joined by Craig Holdiman and Eric Donat in supporting the staff recommendation to deny the site plan amendment.
The business owners did not attend the zoning hearing and were not available for comment.
A final decision on the project now rests with the City Council, which will set a public hearing date to vote on the request.
