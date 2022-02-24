Vacant, dilapidated rentals on Ricker Street could be rehabilitated

WATERLOO — Residents of the 200 block of Ricker Street could see new investment into long-vacant and dilapidated housing nearby.

As part of the city’s overarching goal of rehabilitating housing in long-neglected neighborhoods, Rudy Jones, community development director, told the Waterloo City Council during its work session Monday he wants to target five properties along Ricker as well as two on nearby East Fourth Street for possible rehabilitation and, in at least one case, demolition.

“Looking at these pictures, it makes me very sad that we have these gaping wounds in many of our neighborhoods,” said Councilor Jonathan Grieder. “Right now, we’re telling the citizens of this area that you’re not worthy of our attention, and I firmly do not believe that that is the case.”

Some of the properties are owned by limited-liability companies outside of the city, bought at tax sales for pennies on the dollar and neglected, said intern Lindsey McEnaney, who gave the initial presentation.

“There are LLCs who buy these properties on tax sales and do nothing to bring the properties up to code, turn them into rentals even when they aren’t livable, and sell them for extremely low cost just so they can break even,” McEnaney said. “Ultimately, they’re contributing to the downward negative trend in these certain neighborhoods.”

Those properties are:

232 Ricker St., vacant since 2017 and bought at tax sale for $27,080 in July by 11T IA LLC in Omaha.

The property is a target for “substantial rehabilitation,” and the owner was currently trying to sell it for around $30,000. Contacted Wednesday, Jones said he has reached an agreement to buy it, and expected to bring that agreement to the council at an upcoming meeting.

Jones anticipated the renovations would cost between $75,000 and $100,000.

228 Ricker St., vacant since 2019 and bought at tax sale for $521 in August 2020 by ACC 291 LLC in Des Moines. It was last assessed at $24,350, a steep drop from its 2020 assessment of $41,960.

The property is a likely candidate for rehabilitation, though Jones said the owner has not yet allowed staff inside to assess it. A garage behind the property is “completely deteriorated,” according to McEnaney, and Jones is working with the city’s legal and code enforcement departments to compel the owners to sell.

226 Ricker St., owned by Betty Creighton of Waterloo, who only uses it sporadically, according to Jones. The home has no code violations, and was last assessed at $40,640.

“We’re just going to keep our eye on that one and see how that transpires,” Jones said.

224 Ricker St., vacant since 2015 and owned by Charles and Ruby Wright of Waterloo. The home was last assessed at $14,300.

The owners indicated they are interested in selling to the city, Jones said. But they also began siding the home recently. Jones said he would still like to pursue buying and rehabilitating the home.

227 Ricker St., vacant since 2017, and the property owner died in 2019, according to McEnaney. Online records show the property is owned on contract by Robert and Mary Alexander of Decatur, Georgia, and last assessed at $13,340.

“This is definitely one of our worst ones,” McEnaney said. Jones noted he would ask the city to demolish the property.

1804 E. Fourth St., vacant since 2013 and owned by the city since 2019. It was last assessed at $20,530, though as a city property it is exempt from taxation.

Councilor Jerome Amos noted he remembered that property was part of a development agreement with the city. Jones said it was, and he was working with the city’s planning department to determine whether the extent of the neglect will allow for rehabilitation or whether the house should be demolished and rebuilt.

1712 E. Fourth St., vacant, bought at tax sale for $4,500 in October 2019 by Maria Garcia of Charles City. It was last assessed at $18,610.

Jones said his office was still reaching out to the owners to determine whether they want to sell.

As part of the city’s 2030 Vision Plan, Jones’ charge is to rehabilitate 800 homes in the city over the next eight years.

The properties are either next to or behind new homes the city took ownership of on Newell Street and worked with Hawkeye Community College to rebuild — the city just finalized the sale of a third Newell Street home this week. But Jones said he favored rehabilitation of the Ricker Street houses in most cases, noting they still had “good bones.”

“If we don’t do that, then we’re looking at wiping out basically a block,” Jones said. “The likelihood of new construction going in on Ricker is probably twice as hard as it was with Newell Street.”

Jones noted he will use federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program funding along with Community Development Block Grants to pay for the rehabilitation.

“That’s a quick way to make big impacts on our city,” said Councilor John Chiles, who previously served on the community development board. “(We) need to take on the responsibility of alerting our citizens about what is available to them.”

