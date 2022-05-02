US Senate candidate Michael Franken vyes for Democrat ticket

WATERLOO -- U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken has never held public office and wholeheartedly does not identify as a “politician.”

But Franken, a nearly 40-year veteran of the U.S. Navy who achieved the rank of admiral, has extensive leadership experience.

The Democrat was in Waterloo on Friday for an evening meet and greet with voters at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.

When asked which legislator he feels he resembles during an interview with The Courier, he chose not to pick one. But he listed characteristics -- logical, empathetic, pragmatic, fair and kind – that he thinks are important.

“I will pretty much define my own space,” he said. “I have no intention of being the junior senator from the state of Iowa, but frankly the leading senator of the state of Iowa.”

Born and raised in Iowa, Franken is vying in the June 7 Democratic primary election against Abby Finkenauer and Glenn Hurst. He hopes to win a November shot at Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest serving senator in Iowa history who has held that office since 1981.

He lost a bid two years ago for the seat eventually retained by Sen. Joni Ernst. But he now feels he is “a little more experienced” on the campaign trail. In addition, he felt he was “swimming” against a "headwind" by not getting the backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and being “bushwhacked” with a “hit ad” that was “generally nonsense.”

According to his campaign website, he was the “only voice” on a team of military advisers to oppose President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq. He also served under President Barack Obama and oversaw numerous successful missions, including leading U.S. forces in Africa to fight terrorists and pirates.

Franken believes those who “can most afford to pay more should pay more, and they should be happy in that capability.”

He said he is “pretty progressive” when it comes to the environment.

He notes he is the beneficiary of “almost 40 years of military health care.”

“We in America are missing the boat entirely with the most inefficient system I’ve seen imaginable. We have great providers, great equipment, great services and fabulous education, and the administration and execution of it is the least productive I’ve ever seen, and that needs an entire overhaul,” he said.

Asked about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he noted the United States needs to play a role and has an international responsibility.

“Do we permit autocratic bullies to take over fledgling democracies? Are we OK with that? If we as a nation are OK with that, then we just need to realize that we’re not No. 1 at anything anymore,” he said. “Nothing. We are just a floating entity that has a lot of debt and a people base that is more centered and focused on themselves versus being altruistic internationally. And I would find that an affront.”

Franken believes in “more responsible gun ownership laws” and supports a “woman’s choice” when it comes to abortion.

His says a college education and health care “should be free in America up to a degree.” He does not believe college tuition debt to date should be forgiven.

“I break with Democratic leadership,” he said. in response. “I believe you’re creating a schism, and there’s way too many unknowns. When do we do this again? Is this a one and done? What does that solve for future generations? What does it do to those who didn’t graduate? What does it do for people who were just malingering in college? Why would we cause the blue collar worker who ultimately will be reigned by or be overseen by college graduates, why’d we ask them paid for the college graduates?"

In regard to immigration, he said it’s an issue that is best “highly regulated and made more accessible for more immigrants.”

“I think we ought to endeavor to make them Americans as soon as we can. God knows we need the workforce,” he said.

Asked about racial equality and LGTBQA rights, he said: “My bones are in the military. We care not where you came from, or what your condition is in life. We want you to achieve your best, so we as a community can do our best. I am a complete supporter regardless of where they are in society and what their skin color, religion, etc., it matters not to me, or their gender identity. It just doesn’t matter. And I’m surprised so many people make it an issue. That’s always amazing to me.”

