Urge made to return absentee ballots for Cedar Falls election

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder encourages voters in the July 7 Cedar Falls council vacancy special election to return absentee ballots to the courthouse.

Through Thursday, 6,423 ballots have been requested, and 3,792 have been returned, leaving 2,631 in the hands of voters.

The election was originally planned for March 24, but has been rescheduled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope people will mail those ballots back as soon as possible,” said Veeder. “There has been a lot of confusion about this election, and we want people to know that the ballots we have already mailed out are good for the July 7 election, even though they have a different date on them.”

Veeder said that a mailing sent to registered voters with absentee ballot request forms also has erroneous dates. “We hope that people will spread the word to their friends and neighbors that not only has the date of the election changed to July 7, all the materials printed before the change need to be understood to refer to a July 7 election.”

Requests for absentee ballots for this election must be received by June 26. Returned ballots must be postmarked by July 6 or earlier to be counted.

For questions, contact the Election Office at 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.

