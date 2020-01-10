Updating TV set top boxes part of CFU project

A $1.49 million contract was awarded to Hoffman & Hoffman Trenching for installation of electrical and communication conduits plus associated equipment during the next two years. The Waterloo company was the lowest of two bidders who submitted proposals last month, but it exceeded the $1.17 million estimate. “This one came in a fair amount higher than we expected,” said Bernard.

Bill Skubal, director of the electric, gas and water operations, noted “it’s 30% higher than last time” the company bid. CFU sent bid documents to six or seven companies but only received the two proposals. “I think our previous bids were really good while this one reflects the market.”

The other utility project also to be completed during the next two years is the conversion of overhead electrical lines to underground service in targeted neighborhoods. A $192,475 contract was awarded to K&W Electric of Cedar Falls, submitting the lowest of two bids, for work at customers’ residences. It includes installing CFU-approved meter sockets at a pre-approved location on each dwelling.