Updating TV set top boxes part of CFU project

CEDAR FALLS — Updating customers’ cable TV set top boxes is part of a $1.62 million contract approved Wednesday by Cedar Falls Utilities’ board of trustees.
“This is a major project where we’ll be in thousands of customers’ homes installing Motorola equipment,” Steve Bernard, the municipal utility’s general manager, told trustees.
Low bidder MP Nexlevel, which has an office in Waterloo, was awarded the contract to upgrade equipment for CFU’s internet, TV and phone access network through 2022. Bernard noted that the bid was a “reasonable price compared to our estimate” of $1.78 million, or about $162,000 less.
CFU rebuilt the network starting in 2010 using gigabit passive optical network technology over fiber optic cables.
“This project will replace some of the equipment installed as part of the original project nearing obsolescence with Calix GPON 1 gigabit and XGS-PON 10 gigabit equipment over three years,” Mollie Strouse, CFU marketing manager, wrote in an email. “This project also includes replacing Motorola RF digital set top boxes (STBs) with the latest Internet Protocol STBs including our advanced guide, and will allow us to offer managed Wi-Fi service.”
Two contracts for ongoing utility work were also approved Wednesday by the trustees.
A $1.49 million contract was awarded to Hoffman & Hoffman Trenching for installation of electrical and communication conduits plus associated equipment during the next two years. The Waterloo company was the lowest of two bidders who submitted proposals last month, but it exceeded the $1.17 million estimate. “This one came in a fair amount higher than we expected,” said Bernard.
Bill Skubal, director of the electric, gas and water operations, noted “it’s 30% higher than last time” the company bid. CFU sent bid documents to six or seven companies but only received the two proposals. “I think our previous bids were really good while this one reflects the market.”
The other utility project also to be completed during the next two years is the conversion of overhead electrical lines to underground service in targeted neighborhoods. A $192,475 contract was awarded to K&W Electric of Cedar Falls, submitting the lowest of two bids, for work at customers’ residences. It includes installing CFU-approved meter sockets at a pre-approved location on each dwelling.
Another $364,252 contract approved by the board with Don Gardner Construction of Waterloo is for the fourth phase of additions and upgrades at CFU’s headend HVAC and transportation services building. Strouse said the project, which came in below estimate, will make heating, ventilating and air conditioning improvements to the facility. The Gardner bid was the lowest of two submitted.
In other business, trustees authorized preparation of preliminary plans, specifications and estimated costs for two projects. Those include paving of the 4,725 square yard parking lot behind CFU’s main building as well as foundation construction and equipment for the Union substation’s new distribution transformer. On the parking lot project, they approved an agreement with AECOM in Waterloo to provide engineering services. The current total cost estimate for the project is $485,000.
The board also set a Feb. 12 public hearing date on the electrical vehicle charging rate at CFU-owned chargers, with one currently downtown near City Hall. The utility proposes a 50-cent fee per charging session and 13 cents per kilowatt hour of energy used. A two-hour charge would cost a total of about $2.
