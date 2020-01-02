WATERLOO -- U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will return to Iowa for a town hall Friday.
The campaign said the event will now start at 1:30 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Those wishing to attend should RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforamy/event/186897/ .
Courier Reporter Meta Hemenway-Forbes' most memorable stories of 2019
My favorite stories for the year are a mix of human triumph and tragedy. The human spirit never ceases to amaze me, and I'm drawn to writing stories of grace and courage in the face of terrible circumstances. People rise from awful things, sometimes broken, but almost always stronger in spirit. The stories I've chosen here exemplify that.
A tip came to the newsroom in January about a Dysart couple whose twins were born early. After my first phone call to the twin's mother, Jade …
I met with Lori and Rod Payne on a chilly, gray November evening. I was to interview the couple for a story on Lori's early Alzheimer's diagno…
Ten years after her mentally ill son, Mark, shot and killed beloved Parkersburg football coach Ed Thomas, Joan Becker sat with me for a interv…
Friends, family and colleagues know I'm a crazy dog lady. Seriously. Few things tug at my heart more than the plight of a canine.
As a parent, I know awful things can happen to a child in the blink of an eye. Such was the case with a Waterloo toddler who inhaled citronell…
Meta Hemenway-Forbes is deputy editor and special projects manager for the Courier. A Waterloo native, she has been at the Courier for 23 years.
