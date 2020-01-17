Updated: Fire code could shutter Waterloo Warming Center

WATERLOO -- An emergency warming shelter is being shut down for failing to meet fire code regulations.

The Waterloo Warming Center, which opened Jan. 6, at Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center, 1621 E. Fourth St., was informed it needs to have a sprinkler system if it is housing people overnight.

Organizers are searching for a new location and pleading with city officials not to force them out of the current site until a suitable replacement can be found.

“We understand and appreciate the need for fire safety regulations, but we cannot close this location down until a new appropriate location has been secured," said Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz. "The alternative is leaving folks out to freeze to death on our streets.”

Schwartz is part of a coalition of organizations and individuals that opened the center to serve homeless people not eligible for services at the few other shelters in the community.

Schwartz said the center, open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily and staffed with volunteers, has seen anywhere from two to nine people each night. Waterloo police officers have dropped folks off at the center many times instead of being tied up for hours searching for a warm location to take someone in need, he added.