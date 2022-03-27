Updated 'Bike Network Plan' given thumbs up at first public viewing

CEDAR FALLS – There’s a lot of love in the community for the local bike network as a recreational enhancement and for its daily utility, City Planner Chris Sevy told the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission last week.

During a Wednesday presentation at the Community Center on a near-final draft of the updated “Bike Network Plan,” Sevy pointed out 17% of respondents to a public questionnaire said they could make do in Cedar Falls without a car, as opposed to the other 83% who were split between “absolutely not” and “I could but there would be significant challenges.”

That “shows we’re doing a pretty good job of accommodating that possibility for some, people but there’s obviously a lot of room for improvement in that regard,” he said.

Over a three week period in September, the questionnaire garnered 430 responses, and along with two community events, lent public input that was strongly considered in the plan’s finalization.

City staff and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee led the process and came to conclusions on five priority areas the users of the network sought to see addressed after an earlier draft of the network map, with current and proposed bike lanes, shared lanes, trails, paved shoulders and other improvements, was released during the latter half of last year.

Those are the east and west commute between Hudson Road and Main Street along First and Second Street, as well as the connectivity along Hudson.

The others are a University Avenue “loop” involving Union Road; Cedar Heights Drive south of Viking Road on the way to the John Deere facility and Waterloo border; and the continuing southern utility of Rownd Street.

Sevy said the plan will serve as a “guiding document for infrastructure, planning and is considered in the planning process when streets in the city are slated to be developed, reconstructed or otherwise maintained. This ensures that opportunities for improving the network are not missed at the point when improvements make the most sense.”

In-depth explanation on the possible improvements, as well as ongoing and future capital projects aligning with the vision were provided by civil engineer Matt Tolan.

For example, a future Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction project will bring a trail from Greenhill Road, past Huntington Road and down to a Viking Road roundabout.

The map can be found at: bit.ly/cfBikePed.

At the meeting were about a dozen spectators, a couple of whom, along with commissioners, asked questions and offered praise as well as made suggestions for possible improvements to be considered.

But before the plan was even presented, Andrew Shroll, chair of the advisory committee, made prepared remarks about being excited about the “maturity” of the updated plan at this point, and how the “substantial work” from city staff, the committee and public led to a product he believes will help it achieve a mission of “improving the quality of life through safe biking and walking.”

“The more connected our biking and walking physically are, the more connected we are as a community. In the plan, there’s an emphasis on increasing the utility of the network on top of our fantastic recreational trail system,” Shroll said. “When you hear the terms utility or commuting focus, it doesn’t mean just commuting to work or school, it means going to a friend’s house, running an errand or biking to a park rather than driving there. The terms ‘commuting’ and ‘utility’ of the network are then synonymous with simply getting around town; in fact, the original 2009 plan focused on connectivity between neighborhoods and destination areas.

“This major refresh continues that effort, updating the actionable steps that the city can take. We aim to be practical, aligning with development projects as Cedar Falls grows and filling in missing parts of the network in existing areas. Safety is always top of mind. Continuity of the network and intersection improvements are two of the biggest ways to improve safety and remove barriers to entry for riders of various skill levels. One way I think about this is reducing the number of transitions required to get from A to B, such as switching to the road because a trail runs out. We want riders of all ages to feel like they can navigate around town safely and easily on a bike.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its next meeting April 13, will likely make a formal recommendation to the City Council on the plan.

The council will hear more about the recommendation at a meeting tentatively scheduled April 18, and then would consider final adoption in May.

