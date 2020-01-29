UPDATE: Yang to hold events in Cedar Falls, Grundy Center, Decorah

CEDAR FALLS -- With days to go before the Iowa Caucuses, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will hold a few town halls this week in Northeast Iowa to shore up his supporters before Feb. 3.
Yang will hold a town hall event at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club, 304 Clay St., in Cedar Falls. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/209654/
Yang will also hold a Grundy County town hall at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Grundy Community Center, 705 F Ave., Grundy Center. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/215425/
He'll also hold a Winneshiek County town hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Hotel Winneshiek, 104 East Water St., in Decorah. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/209633/
Yang, who has qualified for the next Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire, is polling at an average of 3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics.