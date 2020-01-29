You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Yang to hold events in Cedar Falls, Grundy Center, Decorah
0 comments

UPDATE: Yang to hold events in Cedar Falls, Grundy Center, Decorah

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- With days to go before the Iowa Caucuses, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will hold a few town halls this week in Northeast Iowa to shore up his supporters before Feb. 3.

Yang will hold a town hall event at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club, 304 Clay St., in Cedar Falls. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/209654/

Yang will also hold a Grundy County town hall at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Grundy Community Center, 705 F Ave., Grundy Center. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/215425/

He'll also hold a Winneshiek County town hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Hotel Winneshiek, 104 East Water St., in Decorah. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/209633/

Yang, who has qualified for the next Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire, is polling at an average of 3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics.

Photos: Presidential candidates campaign in the area

+56 Photos: Presidential candidates campaign in the area
0 comments
1
1
0
1
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News