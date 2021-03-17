UPDATE: Waverly approves 4% increase in taxes, will seal coat north part of city this year

WAVERLY — The city adopted a $38.5 million budget Monday and a more than 4% increase in taxes, with the largest expenses coming from capital improvement projects at more than $14.8 million.

The City Council voted 5-2 to approve the fiscal year 2022 budget, with Ward 4 member Heather Beaufore and at-large member Matthew Schneider dissenting.

The tax rate will be approximately $16.33 per $1,000 of taxable property value, a $0.64 increase and 4.08% higher than last year’s $15.69 per $1,000. Additionally, the state is raising the percentage of property value used to calculate tax liability for residential homeowners, known as the rollback, which will raise taxes further.

"There is a legitimate concern about the increasing taxation not just from the city, but the county and state as well," Beaufore said in an email about her decision to vote no. "Families and businesses are continuing to struggle ... I think now would be a great time to take a short pause."

Schneider didn't respond to a message seeking comment, giving only vague comments during the meeting on his decision.