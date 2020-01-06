WATERLOO -- A state business group is asking the court to strike down a city ordinance that would prevent private employers from inquiring about criminal backgrounds on applications.
On Jan. 2, the Iowa Association of Business and Industry filed for an injunction in Black Hawk County District Court to head off Waterloo's "ban the box" rule, which is scheduled to begin in July.
"The ordinance is one of the broadest criminal-history ordinances in the country, going well beyond any regulation of hiring practices under state or federal law," Iowa ABI officials said in a prepared statement. "It doesn’t just affect when an employer can inquire about an applicant’s criminal history; it also forbids employers from considering criminal history at all in some circumstances."
The Waterloo City Council passed the ban-the-box ordinance in November with a 4-3 vote, and the measure would prohibit businesses from asking job candidates about their criminal history until later in the hiring process. Proponents said the ordinance would allow people with a criminal past to have a fair chance at landing jobs.
According to Iowa ABI's petition, the group warned city officials before the vote that the ordinance would violate a 2017 state law that ABI championed that prohibits cities from adopting ordinances that "exceed or conflict with the requirements of federal or state law ... relating to hiring practices."
Iowa ABI, represented by attorney Ryan Koopmans of Des Moines, is asking the court to prevent the city from enforcing the ordinance and declare that it violates Iowa Code.
You have free articles remaining.
The city hasn't filed a response to the petition in court.
The petition for injunction names as defendants the City of Waterloo, as well as the city's Human Rights Commission and City Attorney Martin Petersen, who would be responsible for enforcing the ordinance.
About 1,500 companies are members of Iowa ABI, which has the goal of sustaining a business climate that fosters new jobs and economic growth in the state.
The Courier's Most Read Local Business Stories of 2019.
The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019
Here are the most-read stories about local business openings, closings and happenings in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
The proposed Lost Island Theme Park would include roller coasters and other thrill rides on nearly 200 acres near the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
CEDAR FALLS – A longtime Cedar Valley nightclub mogul has surrendered his remaining businesses in the face of overwhelming debt.
Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
Moline-based Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer employee buyout program Wednesday morning.
CEDAR FALLS — It began in December 2017 with a song.
WATERLOO – Darin Beck, CEO of Barmuda Cos., announced today Beck’s Taproom Grill at Crossroads Center has been closed by the landlord after la…
CEDAR FALLS -- The forceast calls for Blizzards returning to Cedar Falls in the not-too-distant future.
If you have a legally-purchased CBD oil in your pocket and you didn't get it from a dispensary, that's the same under Iowa law as carrying a bag of marijuana. So why are Black Hawk County stores still allowed to sell it?
The breakfast-all-day, lunch and beverage Farm Shed eatery and market pantry features locally sourced and organic products on Cedar Falls Parkade.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics helicopters will now be on standby at the Waterloo Airport for patients needing transport from local hospitals to the Iowa City hospital.
Stanley Black & Decker announces it is closing its Waterloo satellite office.
A Waterloo native, Hart is now the plant manager at the complex in his hometown after years of working in the business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.