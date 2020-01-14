UPDATE: Waterloo Mayor Hart backs Buttigieg

In recent days, Buttigieg has been hounded by Black Lives Matter activists, including during a rally in Des Moines on Sunday. Black activists have long argued that Buttigieg did too little to mend police relations with the black community, notably in firing the city's first black police chief early in his career and in the shooting death of an armed black man by police in June.

Maryland Rep. Anthony Brown endorsed Buttigieg last week, becoming the first member of the Congressional Black Caucus to do so. Ten members have endorsed Biden, who has the most support from the group.

A recent Washington Post/Ipsos poll found Buttigieg had support from 2% of black voters nationally.

Waterloo, a city of about 68,000 residents, has a black population of 16%, less than South Bend's roughly 27%.

“Just like in South Bend and Waterloo, we’re placed in situations where it seems like we’re responsible to fix generations of decline, to fix generational and systemic racism or problems that we’ve had,” said Hart, who is the first black mayor of Waterloo and is in his third term.