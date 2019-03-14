Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO -- Waterloo and Cedar Falls are both offering free sandbags to residents in preparation of rising flood waters.

In Waterloo, residents in need of sandbags can pick them up, or fill them, at the Public Works building until 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Public Works building is located at 625 Glenwood St.

In Cedar Falls, a news release said sand and sandbags are available to residents free of charge at the Bluff Street Complex.

The entrance is at 16th and State Street. The sand and bags are located near the scrap metal bunkers on the east side of the facility.  

Shovels are available, however the city recommended residents bring their own.

Call Cedar Falls Public Works Department at 319-273-8629 with any questions.

