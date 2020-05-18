UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Reynolds trusts Iowans to use good judgment as state reopens

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- As the first full week began of many businesses statewide reopening at 50% capacity, Gov. Kim Reynolds defended her metrics for reopening and said she trusted Iowans' good judgment in deciding what was best for them.

"I've asked everyone to exercise personal responsibility from the very beginning," she said Monday. "Today begins Week 11 since COVID-19 was confirmed in Iowa. We're at a point where we can and must strike a balance."

Businesses and patrons in the Cedar Valley have been split over whether to reopen, or visit a reopened business in person.

But Reynolds pointed to the daily case count, which has come down in recent days, and said the state was 18 days removed since its highest case number. The state reached a one-day high of 757 cases on May 2.

She also said the number of days between Iowa doubling its cases was 21 days, and noted "robust" testing was occurring, though as of Monday, 14.5% of all tests were positive, more than the WHO recommended 10%.

"It's not a matter of prioritizing one over the other," Reynolds said of reopening the economy versus the health of Iowans. "It's prioritizing both."