UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Reynolds delays announcement on reopening as cases, deaths rise

The governor also said she would be making an announcement on reopening certain things on Wednesday. She had initially planned to announce something Tuesday.

"These decisions must be made carefully and with the right data," Reynolds said. "Our goal from the beginning has to been protect the heath of Iowans. ... For now, we must learn to adjust life and business accordingly."

She noted that many businesses and churches have been "very cautious" in reopening in places the state has otherwise allowed them to reopen.

"I respect those restrictions; lifting those restrictions is not a mandate," Reynolds said. "We're taking a phased approach that allows us to start small. Each business will determine what's right for them."

But she said that, despite an increase in deaths -- the state recorded 18 new deaths Tuesday, the second-highest number of deaths yet -- allowing businesses that choice was important.

"It's important that we don't lose sight of the unintended consequences that our response to COVID-19 has had," Reynolds said, citing the high number of unemployment claims, a few dozen farm bankruptcies and the mental health toll staying at home was having on residents. "The steps that we've taken to protect the health of Iowans has had a real impact on Iowa families."