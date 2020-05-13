UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Iowa to reopen restaurants Friday

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced the reopening of many businesses in 22 counties hardest hit by the coronavirus — including Black Hawk.
Restrictions in those 22 counties — also including Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer and Fayette — will match the previously relaxed restrictions in the state’s other 77 counties.
Starting Friday restaurants, fitness centers, libraries, salons and barber shops, tanning facilities, and tattoo parlors, among others, may be open statewide.
Businesses, however, must operate at 50 percent of capacity and incorporate social distancing measures to ensure the safety of workers and customers.
Bars, casinos, movie theaters, amusement parks, swimming pools, and playgrounds, among others, must remain closed at least through May 27, according to the governor’s order.
Reynolds said she made the decision because Iowa’s health care system is equipped to handle the virus’ spread at its current rate, public health officials are seeing a downward trend in new cases in most counties, and expanded and targeted testing efforts enable her administration to monitor and address virus activity.
“These positive signs give me confidence that we’re on the right path and we’re ready to take additional steps forward,” Reynolds said Wednesday during her daily briefing on the state’s response to the global pandemic. “We can and must reopen our economy. We can restart in a stable, safe and responsible way. And we can slow the spread, protect the health of Iowans and their livelihood and protect the health care system in the long run.”
Reynolds made the announcement as the number of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa continued to climb. The state public health department Wednesday confirmed 17 new deaths, part of the deadliest seven-day stretch since the virus was confirmed in Iowa in early March.
The state has averaged 12.4 deaths a day in that period. That does not include the high-water mark of 19 deaths reported May 5.
Reynolds and a health department spokeswoman said deaths are a “lagging indicator,” meaning typically the most severe effects of the virus do not display until seven to eight days after being diagnosed.
The state Wednesday also reported 388 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, 36 admitted in the past 24 hours. Those numbers have been plateauing, if not falling slightly, over the past week.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned Tuesday in testimony to the U.S. Senate that states that reopen businesses too soon face the potential for serious public health consequences.
“My concern that if some areas — cities, states or what have you — jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up, without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks,” Fauci said.
Reynolds said she felt confident Iowa’s health care system can handle a surge in cases.
“That’s why we’ve done it in a very responsible, safe and stable manner,” Reynolds said during her briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston. “That’s why we’re doing it in a phased approach. That’s why we didn’t just rip the Band-Aid off or flip a light switch. We’re being very methodical in the way that we move forward.”
Reynolds’ announcement was met with criticism from the Iowa Democratic Party and the liberal issue advocacy organization Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.
Reynolds defended her order.
“We’re going to continue do what we’ve been doing. We’re going to base it on Iowa data, we’re going to monitor on a daily basis, and we’re going to be responsible in the way that we move forward. I have full confidence in Iowans and I have full confidence in our businesses to do the right thing,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to continue to move forward. We’re going to do it in a safe and responsible manner, and hopefully we’ll continue to see good signs and we can continue to get Iowa back on track.”
