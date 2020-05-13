UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Iowa to reopen restaurants Friday

“That’s why we’ve done it in a very responsible, safe and stable manner,” Reynolds said during her briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston. “That’s why we’re doing it in a phased approach. That’s why we didn’t just rip the Band-Aid off or flip a light switch. We’re being very methodical in the way that we move forward.”

“We’re going to continue do what we’ve been doing. We’re going to base it on Iowa data, we’re going to monitor on a daily basis, and we’re going to be responsible in the way that we move forward. I have full confidence in Iowans and I have full confidence in our businesses to do the right thing,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to continue to move forward. We’re going to do it in a safe and responsible manner, and hopefully we’ll continue to see good signs and we can continue to get Iowa back on track.”