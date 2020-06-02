UPDATE: WATCH LIVE: Virus-related deaths spike, hospitalizations keep falling

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — One day after Iowa matched one of the lowest single-day new coronavirus-related deaths since the early days of the pandemic here, the state on Tuesday matched the second-highest single-day total with 21 virus-related deaths.

The 21 new deaths recorded Tuesday were more than the previous three days combined, at least temporarily halted what had been a downward trend in new daily deaths, and displayed volatility in the data.

On Tuesday afternoon, the state also surpassed 20,000 total confirmed cases since the virus was first officially detected here in mid-March, according to state public health data.

And the state finally surpassed 5,000 tests processed in a single day, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday during a press conference at the Iowa State Capitol. Reynolds said on Saturday the state hygienic lab processed 5,223 tests, finally hitting the goal that was established when the state entered into a $26 million contract with a Utah-based private health care company to boost testing.

Reynolds said the state surpassed 5,000 tests again on Monday.

Reynolds also said 1 in 19 Iowans has now been tested at least once, and that state public health data shows the rate of positive cases decreasing.