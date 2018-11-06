WATERLOO — Democrat Dave Williams unseated Republican Walt Rogers for the House District 60 seat that encompasses parts of Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
Rogers, 57, and Williams, 64, are Cedar Falls next-door neighbors.
Final vote totals show Williams winning 7,928 to 7,699 in the unofficial tally. Rogers held the seat since 2011. He is chairman of the House Education Committee.
Williams gathered with supporters at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls, where volunteers cheered loudly as voting updates showed him taking a lead and eventually winning.
“I’m extremely humbled by the effort of those that worked on the campaign. We had 200 volunteers working on this,” Williams said. “It all comes back to the group that wanted the change in the district.”
Williams opposes the use of vouchers to fund private education in Iowa. He said he decided to run because of Rogers’ efforts to increase the use of vouchers. Rogers wrote a bill to increase voucher funding that ultimately failed.
“I didn’t really have political aspirations, but I told my opponent that I would do whatever I could to stop vouchers,” he said. “This is not what I had in mind.”
While education funding and health care were the biggest issues in the race, Williams said, he thought voters were mostly looking at the candidates themselves.
“I am a centrist and a problem solver and have been in the community in both volunteer capacities and my career with Deere for almost 40 years,” he said. “People know who I am and how I operate.”
Rogers, family members, friends and supporters gathered at the Clarion Inn in Cedar Falls to await election results. Prior to the final tally, Rogers said the outcome would depend on if voters agreed with his message of moving Iowa and its economy forward or if they want a change.
When he learned the voters’ verdict, he was thoughtful and subdued. Just after 10:30 p.m., Rogers spoke to his supporters.
“Our team worked so hard, and we were doing some really good things. I’m disheartened for the Cedar Valley and (the University of Northern Iowa) because they’ve lost a voice.
“But I want to congratulate Dave Williams. I wish him good luck.”
His advice to Williams: “Just fight for what you believe in.”
He thanked his family and those who worked on his campaign.
“We lost by 229 votes,” he said.
“I don’t think we could have worked any harder,” he said.
“The Black Hawk County Democratic Party worked really hard to get rid of me,” Rogers said. “They’ve hated me for the last eight to 10 years.”
Rogers said he didn’t know what is next for him. “We will follow where God leads us,” he said.
“We will continue to work to make Iowa a better place and fight for smaller, smarter government. That’s not going to go away.”
Rogers also said he will work to revive the Black Hawk County Republican Party. “We need to work on it and focus on it.
“Maybe I’ll just run against Abby Finkenauer. … Maybe I’ll just declare right now,” he said to cheers and applause.
In closing, Rogers said, “This is not that big a deal. It’s just one election.”
Williams’ win means Black Hawk County is represented entirely by Democrats in both the House and the Senate. Rogers had been the lone Republican representative from the county.
Rogers narrowly outraised Williams, bringing in $97,000 to Williams’ $88,000.
This story was written from reports from staff writers Thomas Nelson, Tim Jamison and Holly Hudson.
