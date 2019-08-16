CEDAR FALLS – Visitors to downtown Cedar Falls will soon have more parking options available to them. Viking Pump Inc., 406 State St., will be opening its lot for public use after business hours.
“If (the) City Council approves, this will be a tremendous benefit to downtown Cedar Falls businesses and visitors,” said Mayor Jim Brown.
Located only half a block from Fourth and Main streets, Viking Pump Inc., will provide 69 additional parking spaces for downtown visitors. The public will be able to use the lot from 5:15 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Friday, and during all hours on Saturday and Sunday.
The deal must be approved by the Cedar Falls City Council before it can go into effect. The vote will come Monday.
In addition to the spaces provided by Viking Pump Inc., the relocation of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department last month from City Hall to 4600 South Main St. further provided options for downtown visitors. City Hall, located a block away from Second and Main streets, making it a total of 71 parking spaces for public use.
“We are proud of our historic Main Street area and we are excited at the opportunities to make it even more enjoyable for our community,” Mayor Brown said. “We will continue to work with Carol Lilly, Cedar Falls Community Main Street Executive Director, and other downtown stakeholders to further communicate to the public the larger variety of parking options the area now offers visitors.”
Good for the bars. Not fir the othrr businesses.
I had a meeting downtown for lunch and did not have time left to shop. Fortunately most of my meetings are not downtown.
