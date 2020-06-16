UPDATE: Vice president visits northern Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FOREST CITY — Vice President Mike Pence visited Winnebago Industries in Forest City on Tuesday, calling the RV manufacturer a crucial part of the “Great American Comeback” around which President Donald Trump has framed his re-election bid.

Pence, joined by Gov. Kim Reynolds and state Sen. Randy Feenstra, thanked the nearly 250 socially distanced Winnebago employees who turned out to hear him speak.

“The comeback today would not have been possible without your work,” Pence told the crowd, which included former Iowa Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake.

Pence focused most of his 24-minute speech on efforts to reopen the economy after many businesses ceased operations to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed at least 665 Iowa residents. The vice president lauded Winnebago and said he expects the manufacturer to succeed, noting “America is hitting the road in American-made RVs.”

Pence also touched on the death of George Floyd, calling it a “tragedy and a disgrace” but adding “there’s no excuse for the rioting” that followed the black man’s death after a white Minneapolis officer put a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.