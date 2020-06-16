UPDATE: Vice president visits northern Iowa

FOREST CITY — Vice President Mike Pence visited Winnebago Industries in Forest City on Tuesday, calling the RV manufacturer a crucial part of the “Great American Comeback” around which President Donald Trump has framed his re-election bid.
Pence, joined by Gov. Kim Reynolds and state Sen. Randy Feenstra, thanked the nearly 250 socially distanced Winnebago employees who turned out to hear him speak.
“The comeback today would not have been possible without your work,” Pence told the crowd, which included former Iowa Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake.
Pence focused most of his 24-minute speech on efforts to reopen the economy after many businesses ceased operations to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed at least 665 Iowa residents. The vice president lauded Winnebago and said he expects the manufacturer to succeed, noting “America is hitting the road in American-made RVs.”
Pence also touched on the death of George Floyd, calling it a “tragedy and a disgrace” but adding “there’s no excuse for the rioting” that followed the black man’s death after a white Minneapolis officer put a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.
Even as he praised Trump for signing an executive order Tuesday that encourages better police practices, Pence promised “law and order” would be a centerpiece of the Trump administration.
Before the speech, Pence toured the facility with Reynolds and Jim Mullen, deputy administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
One employee at the event, Lydia Thompson, was thrilled to see the vice president.
“I think Pence and President Trump are doing the best job they can, and they’re doing a great job,” Thompson said.
Another Winnebago employee, Jonathan River, got to speak with Pence beforehand and called it “amazing.”
Along with employees, there were also 50 nearby protesters nearby who could be heard during the quieter moments of Pence’s speech.
Touch down
The 48th vice president started his day in northern Iowa at the Mason City Municipal Airport where Air Force Two touched down at 10:49 a.m.
He was greeted by Reynolds and Feenstra along with at least a dozen supporters.
Pence then stopped at Sally’s in Forest City, which had just re-opened for dine-in service Tuesday. Feenstra, R-Hull, who recently defeated Rep. Steve King in the 4th Congressional District Republican primary, said a prayer before the meal.
According to Mayor Byron Ruiter, the last visitor to Forest City of such prominence came in 1987 when then-Vice President George H.W. Bush spoke at Waldorf College.
The visit comes as the latest Des Moines Register poll for the general election shows President Donald Trump with a 1 point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
