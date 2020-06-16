UPDATE: Vice President Mike Pence to visit North Iowa, tour Winnebago

Though production in Forest City resumed May 4, about seven weeks after it was suspended, production employees did not have their wage payments extended, but the company still paid for their medical and dental insurance.

Employees are required to follow safety protocols, such as social distancing, strict sanitization practices and daily employee health checks, whether working physically on campus or offsite.

Now that the heat of summer is moving in, Jefson said the company is seeing some momentum and interest in its consumer base with people wanting to get outdoors and "enjoy the RV lifestyle."

Jefson said they're excited to show the vice president what they do and tell him how they got through the economic and health impact of the pandemic.

"Obviously, [this is] quite a historic event for a company to have the sitting U.S. vice president come to our facility, and we're excited to showcase what we do and share our story," he said.

Focus on Rural America co-founder and former Iowa Lt. Gov. Patty Judge said on Monday that Pence's visit to Iowa, including a stop at Winnebago Industries, would be a "fantastic opportunity" for him to see what is happening to the rural economy, more specifically to struggling ethanol plants across the state.