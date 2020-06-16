UPDATE: Vice President Mike Pence to visit North Iowa, tour Winnebago

MASON CITY -- Vice President Mike Pence will travel to North Iowa today, heading to Forest City to tour Winnebago Industries and speak with its employees.
Pence will land at the Mason City Airport at around 10:45 a.m. and head to lunch at an as yet undisclosed location with Gov. Kim Reynolds. The governor's staff did not immediately return requests for information on the governor's Tuesday schedule so it's unclear whether she will accompany him to Forest City.
The vice president is scheduled to address Winnebago's employees around 2 p.m.
Winnebago Industries public relations specialist Sam Jefson said on Monday that Pence is interested in learning how the company handled the economic impact from COVID-19.
"We did have to postpone manufacturing for a time period there and suspend that while keeping some other areas of our company open, but we did postpone some manufacturing," he said.
The company had stopped production near the end of March, and production in facilities like the one in Forest City did not resume until the beginning of May.
During that period, Winnebago Industries provided base pay and benefits to its 5,000 employees for the first two weeks.
Winnebago Forest City employees also made medical masks for MercyOne North Iowa, using its Stitchcraft facility, which houses industrial sewing capabilities to produce soft goods for Winnebago Motorhome production, such as seats, pillows, and draperies.
Though production in Forest City resumed May 4, about seven weeks after it was suspended, production employees did not have their wage payments extended, but the company still paid for their medical and dental insurance.
Employees are required to follow safety protocols, such as social distancing, strict sanitization practices and daily employee health checks, whether working physically on campus or offsite.
Now that the heat of summer is moving in, Jefson said the company is seeing some momentum and interest in its consumer base with people wanting to get outdoors and "enjoy the RV lifestyle."
Jefson said they're excited to show the vice president what they do and tell him how they got through the economic and health impact of the pandemic.
"Obviously, [this is] quite a historic event for a company to have the sitting U.S. vice president come to our facility, and we're excited to showcase what we do and share our story," he said.
Focus on Rural America co-founder and former Iowa Lt. Gov. Patty Judge said on Monday that Pence's visit to Iowa, including a stop at Winnebago Industries, would be a "fantastic opportunity" for him to see what is happening to the rural economy, more specifically to struggling ethanol plants across the state.
"A Winnebago tour to rural communities could take him to ethanol plants that are suffering thanks to small refinery waivers for oil and gas, coupled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic," she said. "I'm certain that struggling ethanol plants would welcome the (vice president) and any support to end the waivers and help the rural economy."
Rural economies remain particularly vulnerable to the pandemic as small refinery waivers and the coronavirus have forced 150 biofuel facilities to scale back or shut down.
Pence is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., Tuesday evening.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.