HAMPTON — Democratic presidential candidate and businessman Tom Steyer will return to Northeast Iowa this weekend to talk about inequality and economic restructuring.
Steyer’s campaign announced his “People Over Profits Tour” would be making four stops in this area on Saturday. They include the following:
- Hampton: A meet-and-greet will be held at Rustic Brew, 117 First St., at 8:30 a.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iafortomsteyer/event/181564/
- Mason City: A town hall will be held at Charles H. MacNider Art Museum, 302 Second St. SE, at 10:30 a.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iafortomsteyer/event/181568/
- New Hampton: A meet-and-greet will be held at Kluder's Kafe, 929 West Milwaukee St., at 1 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iafortomsteyer/event/181583/
- Waterloo: A town hall will be held at the Grout Museum, 503 South St., at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iafortomsteyer/event/181573/
You have free articles remaining.
For the full schedule of events, click here: https://www.tomsteyer.com/people-over-profits-tour/
Steyer is currently polling at an average of 2.5% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. That’s about where he was polling when he entered the race in July of 2019, and puts him in the company of Sen. Cory Booker, polling at an average of 2.8%, and businessman Andrew Yang, at 2.3%.
Courier Reporter Amie Rivers’ most memorable stories of 2019
Courier Reporter Amie Rivers' most memorable stories of 2019
From racial injustice to political candidates and everything in between, here are a few of my favorite stories from 2019.
Two UNI students, both of whom are interested in working with older adults in their professional lives, came up with this program to meet olde…
For years, black residents of the Cedar Valley have been saying that Waterloo and Cedar Falls aren’t welcoming to them, treat them differently…
Perhaps it's one of those anecdotes that people point to as part of the "worst place to be black," but this story goes a bit beyond that: The …
Covering politics for the past month -- meaning making it to every presidential candidate campaign stop that comes to northeast Iowa -- I've b…
Originally a Business Monthly story from 2018, I talked with University of Northern Iowa student Alex Smith about Smith's journey to become we…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.