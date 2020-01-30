You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Timi Brown-Powers, Bob Kressig announces endorsement of Biden
0 comments

UPDATE: Timi Brown-Powers, Bob Kressig announces endorsement of Biden

{{featured_button_text}}
Timi Brown-Powers

Timi Brown-Powers

WATERLOO -- An Iowa state representative has joined two other local legislators in support of former Vice President Joe Biden's nomination for president.

Iowa Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, a Democrat who represents House District 61 in Black Hawk County, announced her endorsement of Biden for the Democratic nomination on Thursday morning.

"Joe is the real deal: He's authentic, relatable and tough, but he also has the empathy I want in our president," Brown-Powers said in a Biden campaign release. "I hope folks in Waterloo will join me caucusing for Joe on Monday night."

Brown-Powers' endorsement comes on the heels of Wednesday's endorsement of Biden by state Rep. Bob Kressig, who represents House District 59 in Black Hawk County.

"With the upcoming caucus, we have a lot of good candidates running -- but I see Joe Biden as guided not only by rock-solid values, but also the candidate that can win," Kressig said in a Biden campaign release.

Biden's campaign hired Iowa Rep. Ras Smith, who represents House District 62 in Black Hawk County, as their Iowa Director of Coalition Building in November.

Biden is currently polling at an average of 20.2% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, good enough for second place, according to RealClearPolitics.

0 comments
0
4
0
2
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).

Related to this story

Biden announces Waterloo event Saturday before Iowa Caucuses
Local News

Biden announces Waterloo event Saturday before Iowa Caucuses

  • Updated

Former Vice President Joe Biden, currently polling in second place among Democrats running for the presidential nomination, will campaign across the state in the coming week leading up to the Iowa Caucuses -- including a stop in Waterloo this weekend, his campaign announced.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News