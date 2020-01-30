UPDATE: Steyer, children to hold Waterloo, Cedar Falls events Saturday

WATERLOO -- Tom Steyer and two of his children will hold two town hall events in the Cedar Valley on Saturday, just days before Monday's Iowa Caucuses.

Steyer will hold a Waterloo Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Otto Schoitz Teen and Education Center, 803 East Fourth St., in Waterloo.

Two of his children, Sam and Evi Steyer, will hold a town hall in Cedar Falls at 3 p.m. Saturday at the University of Northern Iowa, though an exact location hasn't yet been set.

Steyer is currently polling at an average of 3.6% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, good enough for seventh place, according to RealClearPolitics.

