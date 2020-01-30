You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Steyer, children to hold Waterloo, Cedar Falls events Saturday
UPDATE: Steyer, children to hold Waterloo, Cedar Falls events Saturday

Tom Steyer

Former hedge fund manager, impeachment activist and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks to reporters after his onstage appearance at the Local America Presidential Forum on Dec. 6, 2019, at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex in Waterloo, Iowa.

 Amie Rivers

WATERLOO -- Tom Steyer and two of his children will hold two town hall events in the Cedar Valley on Saturday, just days before Monday's Iowa Caucuses.

Steyer will hold a Waterloo Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Otto Schoitz Teen and Education Center, 803 East Fourth St., in Waterloo.

Two of his children, Sam and Evi Steyer, will hold a town hall in Cedar Falls at 3 p.m. Saturday at the University of Northern Iowa, though an exact location hasn't yet been set.

Steyer is currently polling at an average of 3.6% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, good enough for seventh place, according to RealClearPolitics.

Staff Writer

Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).

