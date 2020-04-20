UPDATE: Senate hopeful Theresa Greenfield hosts virtual campaign rally

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect Theresa Greenfield is the former president of a small commercial real estate business.

WATERLOO — U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield hit the campaign trail Saturday in front of a computer screen.

The Des Moines businesswoman and one of five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 2 primary hosted a “virtual meet and greet” using a Zoom meeting joined by more than two dozen residents, many from Black Hawk County.

Jon “Bowzer” Bauman of the legendary rock and roll doo-wop group Sha Na Na joined the electronic chat to play a couple of songs and voice his support for Greenfield to win the nomination and defeat incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in November.

Welcome to political campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic, where door-knocking, living room speeches, and crowded campaign rallies have been scuttled by the need for social distancing.

Greenfield, a 56-year-old former president of a small commercial real estate business, focused the hour-long Zoom gathering on her support of Social Security while criticizing Ernst’s record on the program and votes against the Affordable Care Act.