WATERLOO — State Auditor Mary Mosiman was beaten by newcomer Rob Sand in the state auditor’s race.
Democrat Sand defeated the Republican incumbent 50 percent to 46 percent.
With 98 counties reporting, Republican incumbent Paul Pate beat Democrat Deidre DeJear, 52 percent to 44 percent, in the secretary of state race.
Incumbent Democrat Mike Fitzgerald beat Republican Jeremy Davis 54 percent to 42 percent in the state treasurer race.
Incumbent Republican Mike Naig beat Democrat Tim Gannon 50 percent to 46 percent in the race for secretary of agriculture.
Incumbent Democrat Tom Miller beat Libertarian Marco Battaglia, 76 percent to 22 percent, in the race for attorney general.
The races are commonly called down ballot because of straight party voting, but Tuesday for the first time Iowans did not have that option.
The races for Iowa’s secretary of state, state auditor and secretary of agriculture received more attention than previous years.
Candidates in those races raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Sand raised more than $1.2 million in his campaign while Mosiman raised $85,580.
Sand is a former Iowa prosecutor is running as a fiscal watchdog. The auditor’s office handles all of Iowa’s public corruption investigations.
In 2006 there was no Democratic nominee for state auditor, and in 2010 the nominee was named at the Democratic convention.
Mosiman has been the Iowa’s auditor since 2013 after being appointed by former Gov. Terry Branstad.
She’s contends certified public accounts are more qualified for the job than prosecutors like Sand.
DeJear raised more than $500,000 for her campaign and Pate raised more than $80,000.
A new voter ID law pushed by Pate brought this race to the attention of many Iowans.
Pate traveled around the state to reassure Iowans the election would be safe from hacking.
DeJear has received national attention and campaigned with Sen. Kamala Harris in Cedar Falls.
If she had won she would’ve been the first African-American women elected to state office in Iowa.
Gannon raised $370,000 to Naig’s $400,000.
Fitzgerald raised $44,000 and Davis, $22,900.
Fitzgerald has served as state treasurer since 1983.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, 74, faced a libertarian challenge from Marco Battaglia, 33.
Other libertarians running are Jules Ofenbakh for secretary of state, Fred Perryman for state auditor, Timothy Hird for treasurer of state and Rick Stewart for secretary of agriculture.
