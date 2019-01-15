DES MOINES — Lawmakers of both parties found things to like Tuesday in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State speech, but will withhold final judgment until they see details of her plans.
Reynolds called for increased K-12 and higher education spending, funding workforce development and mental health care initiatives and amending the Iowa Constitution to restore felons’ voting rights and protect victims’ rights.
She called for fulfilling the promises lawmakers made last year in their unanimous passage of the Future Ready Iowa Workforce Development plan and a mental health care reforms — including creating a children’s mental health system.
“We have laid the foundation for a bright future. Let’s build on it,” the Osceola Republican told a joint session of the House and Senate, which convened this week for the 2019 legislative session. “The time is now to finish what we started.”
Lawmakers said they were encouraged by her focus on the bipartisan issues.
Senate Republicans will work with Reynolds to “implement bold, pro-growth policies to build on that success” of the past two years, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said.
House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, also pledged to work with the governor “to push more opportunity to rural Iowa and continue to address our state’s skilled worker shortage.”
Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, agreed with Reynolds that it is “time for her and others to deliver on their promises to fully fund mental health, rural revitalization and job training initiatives.”
“There’s some issues within her speech that Democrats and Republicans should be able to work on together,” added Rep. Chris Hall of Sioux City, the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.
Reynolds called for $20 million to implement Future Ready Iowa and $11 million over two years for mental health care.
A 2.3 percent increase in state aid to K-12 schools she asked for is more than double the 1 percent increase approved last year. If the full amount is approved by legislators, it would make up 46 percent of the state’s $7.6 billion general fund.
The governor also asked for $18 million more to fully fund a Board of Regents’ request. In all, her education recommendations would account for 56 percent of the state budget.
She also proposed $20 million over two years for broadband infrastructure and doubling rural workforce housing tax credits to $10 million.
In addition to setting aside $11 million more over two years for mental health care, Reynolds wants funds for four additional psychiatric residencies at the University of Iowa, $3 million to train teachers and nurses to recognize early signs of mental illness and funding for home- and community-based children’s mental health services.
“Creating a comprehensive children’s mental health system will take time. But we can and must take action,” she said. “The days of merely talking are over.”
After creating the Empower Rural Iowa initiative last year, Reynolds this year called for funding to accelerate expansion of broadband infrastructure and leverage an additional $120 million in private investment for the high-speed internet relied on by businesses, schools, hospitals and farmers.
She also announced the creation of a Center for Rural Revitalization within the Economic Development Authority to “give our Main Streets a road map for success.”
Democratic lawmakers, however, nicked the governor for some of the things she didn’t mention.
“I would have liked to hear more about opportunities we have for oversight on Medicaid,” said Rep. Kirsten Running-Marquardt, D-Cedar Rapids.
Efforts to improve health care access and affordability and raising family incomes were “notably absent from her speech,” said Hall, the Sioux City Democrat.
The governor called for a pair of constitutional amendments that would require ratification by voters — one to help felons regain their voting rights and the other to protect the rights of crime victims.
Although she has granted felons clemency 88 times, Reynolds said restoration of those rights should not be in one person’s hands.
Lawmakers should follow the lead of 36 other states by “enshrining victim’s rights into the Iowa Constitution (to) send victims a loud and clear message: We will protect you.”
Lawmakers will continue to hear “condition” statements when Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady delivers the Condition of the Judiciary at 10 a.m. today. Adjutant General Tim Orr will deliver the condition of the Iowa National Guard at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.