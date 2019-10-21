{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS — Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-1st District, announced her engagement to Daniel Wasta on Twitter Sunday.

Wasta is presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Iowa political director.

“I said YES to forever with Daniel, my best friend and my rock. We are so grateful for all the love and support of our families and friends as we take this next step building our lives together,” Finkenauer wrote on Twitter.

The couple got engaged on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Cedar Rapids and the wedding date is forthcoming, according to news release from Finkenauer's office. 

"The couple has been together for nearly two years and are excited to build their life and home together in Iowa where Rep. Finkenauer and Mr. Wasta both grew up and where their families still reside," the news release said.  

Finkenauer, 30, was elected to represent Iowa’s 1st District in November 2018.

