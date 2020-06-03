UPDATE: Randy Feenstra dethrones Steve King in Iowa GOP primary

Three other GOP challengers, Bret Richards, Jeremy Taylor, and Steve Reeder split about 18 percent of the vote Tuesday.

Early voting by mail factored heavily in the outcome, as the Iowa Secretary of State office sent out ballot request forms to all registered voters, to reduce in-person voting during spread of the novel coronavirus.

Feenstra ruled in his home county of Sioux County, where he had a 4,436 vote margin over King, taking 82 percent.

In Woodbury county, largest county in the 4th District, Feenstra got 38 percent to King's 34 percent, while Taylor had just 18 percent in his home county.

The high-profile 4th District race, watched closely nationally, was widely seen as a referendum on King's effectiveness in the House after GOP leaders last year removed him from all his committees in the wake of published comments in which he questioned when terms like "white supremacist" and "white national" became offensive.