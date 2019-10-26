DES MOINES — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday she is convinced the House is “on a path to yes” and ratifying a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada as long as the terms of the deal are “really enforceable” and beneficial to American interests.
“I feel pretty confident about the path that we’re on. We’re on a path to yes,” Pelosi told a crowd of about 500 Polk County Democrats who turned out for her appearance at Drake University. “But we want it to be real.”
Pelosi, 79, said she would prefer President Donald Trump take a more multilateral approach to trade issues that have hurt American interests such as the tariff war with China.
“You have to think globally, and you have to think strategically and you really want to make a difference, not just have an applause line because you said it in a campaign,” said the House speaker, who was joined at the event by U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a 3rd District freshman who helped Democrats recapture House control in 2018.
A number of farm and commodity interests, Republican and Democratic elected officials and others — including Vice President Mike Pence — have pressured Congress to take up the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement this year to keep the issue from getting entangled in next year’s presidential-year election politics.
Backers of the trade deal say it would aid Iowa farmers and build pressure on China to end a tariff war dragging on the farm economy by “modernizing” the three-decades-old North American Free Trade Agreement.
“What we want to do is to make sure that our people come out winners in whatever it is,” Pelosi said in addressing a question about trade asked by event moderator Lindsay Paulson.
Paulson also brought up impeachment and the Oct. 16 meeting on Syria at the White House between the president and Democratic leaders at which Tump had a “meltdown,” according to Democrats. That meeting came shortly after the House overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan vote on a resolution opposing the Trump administration’s troop withdrawal.
“Since you asked, I would not have brought this up,” said Pelosi, discussing a White House encounter that “kind of went downhill from the start,” given the backdrop of the House vote that included numerous GOP supporters.
“I don’t really like to start a Saturday morning talking about you know who,” Pelosi said.
You have free articles remaining.
That was not the case for Trump, however, who launched into Twitter attack on Pelosi shortly before her Iowa event regarding the impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House.
In his Twitter remarks, Trump contended the House speaker is more concerned with impeachment than problems facing her own California district.
“I can’t believe that Nancy Pelosi’s District in San Francisco is in such horrible shape that the City itself is in violation of many sanitary & environmental orders, causing it to owe the Federal Government billions of dollars -- and all she works on is Impeachment,” he said.
Tensions between congressional Democrats and the White House have escalated sharply amid the impeachment investigation into Trump over his contacts with Ukraine. A stream of closed-door depositions in the inquiry have stemmed from a conversation Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that included a request the Ukrainians investigate the activities of Trump's Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
Pelosi said House Democrats resisted calls to launch an impeachment probe until circumstances rose to where they could not ignore a violation of the president’s oath of office.
“Nobody comes to Congress to impeach a president,” said Pelosi, the only woman to serve as speaker of the House and the highest-ranking elected woman in U.S. history. “But we do take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, and when that is under threat we cannot ignore it,” added Pelosi, who was first elected to Congress in 1987 and served as House speaker from 2007 to 2011 before returning to the post in January.
“My concern is for our democracy, because you have somebody in the White House who thinks that under Article 2 he can do anything he wants and at the same time he is appointing judges who will approve of that characterization of the Constitution,” she said. “The Constitution is clear -- the Congress has oversight as an independent branch of government over the executive branch -- subpoenas, inquiry, oversight. If you take that away, you have an autocrat, and that is what is at risk in this. It isn’t about personalities or politics but the Constitution of the United States.”
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann has called the House impeachment proceedings a “hellbent” effort by Pelosi and “the delusional Democrats” to overturn the 2016 votes of millions of Americans and derail Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.
“The election might be a year away, but nervous Nancy is already trying to prop up her struggling puppet, Cindy Axne,” Kaufmann said in a statement Saturday about Pelosi’s visit to Iowa. “A recent poll showed Iowans do not support impeachment, and now Axne’s fundraising numbers are slipping. As Pelosi, AOC, coastal liberals, and Axne continue focusing on the impeachment charade, Iowans are impatiently waiting for them to address pressing issues like the USMCA. Until she is able to accept the 2016 election results, Speaker Pelosi should kindly abide by California’s travel ban and stay home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.