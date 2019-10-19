CEDAR FALLS – The city of Cedar Falls has joined with the University of Northern Iowa and the College Hill Partnership to implement parking improvements in the College Hill district.
The city conducted an independent parking study to assess areas for improvement. An online survey was available for the community to provide feedback.
A public workshop May 13 discussed survey results. A second workshop July 16 focused on recommendations provided by WGI, such as extending parking enforcement hours until 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday, converting Lot G to a paid lot, and updating the fees and enforcement hours in Lot J.
Previously a two-hour parking lot, Lot G will now be 50 cents per hour with a $3 daily max rate. Enforcement time will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Lot J will follow the same fee structure.
Effective Jan. 1, parking permits will be allowed for Lot J only. They will no longer be accepted for Lots G and N.
The City Council approved the College Hill district parking study recommendations. In late November implementation will begin with the first reading of the ordinance changes.
“It was important to work with UNI and the College Hill Partnership throughout this study to determine how we can use the parking areas more effective,” said Terra Ray, engineering technician II with the city. “Lot G is the most accessible lot for customers and visitors. The recommendation to update the structure of this lot helps provide better parking for visitors and customers to College Hill and discourages individuals from using the lot as a commuter lot for the University of Northern Iowa. ”
Education on available parking in the area is also important.
“The study found that many members of the community are unaware of parking options in the district,” said Ray. “For example, the public is able to use the UNI Parking Structure, which is the parking ramp on 23rd Street. There is also a misconception that off-campus students are not allowed to buy on-campus parking permits.”
The University of Northern Iowa allows the public to use the metered areas of the parking ramp, and off-campus students may purchase university parking permits. For more information on campus parking, visit https://publicsafety.uni.edu.
To learn more about parking options in the College Hill district and to view the full parking study report and recommendations, visit https://www.cedarfalls.com/1470/College-Hill-Parking-Study
