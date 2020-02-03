UPDATE: On UNI campus, students turn out on caucus night

CEDAR FALLS — College students turned out in force at University of Northern Iowa’s West Gym on Monday, earning delegates for Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg at the Democratic caucus.
“The youth vote is important because we’re the next generation, and we bring a different perceptive to the table when it comes to policy positions. Younger voters tend to be more progressive, we have different priorities, like climate change or student debt forgiveness or affordability of education,” said Erin Thomason, precinct chair.
A total of 284 people took part, and for many of them it was their first Democratic caucus.
Elizabeth Warren backers Gabby Graham-LeGare and Alish Burden — bearing signs declaring “Cancel Student Debt “ and “Invest in Green Jobs” on their backs — met attendees as they stepped onto the floor, trying to steer them to Warren’s spot in the gym.
Sanders and Buttigieg supporters — each clad in blue t-shirts — did the same for their candidates.
As the crowd grew, the Sanders supporters, taking up a dimly lit back corner, began to expand toward Warren’s floor space, held in check only by Marcelo Alarcon, the lone Tom Steyer supporter, who was positioned between the two large camps.
Minnesota native Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang landed about a dozen supporters each — not enough to meet the 43-person viability threshold.
“Giving out free stuff works for college kids,” said Jeffrey Reicks of New Hampton — one of the four Joe Biden backers who showed — as he looked out over the more popular — and more progressive — candidates’ crowds.
By the time the alignments and realignments were over, Sanders had 122 people in his camp and earned four delegates. Warren came out with 83 people for three delegates, and Buttigieg had 76 people for two delegates.
UNI student David Hernandez , who was elected one of the Sanders’ delegates, said he chose the candidate because of his position on immigration reform.
“I just think he will be the solution to many of my problems. I wake up every day, I worry about my family, if they are going to be here next year. It’s a struggle going to school and having to worry about that” Hernandez said. His family is from El Salvador, and his mother is in the county on a work permit.