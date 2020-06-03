UPDATE: Nominations sought to replace judgeship in Waterloo
Editor's Note: An update to the commission website link is now included.

WATERLOO — Gov. Kim Reynolds and the commissioner of elections have certified a judicial vacancy in Judicial Sub-District 1B. District Judge George L. Stigler has submitted his resignation effective July 30.

The commission for 1B met May 26 to outline procedures and timelines to fill the vacancy. Nominations opened Monday and close June 30. Any interested member of the Bar Asssociation of 1B is encouraged to apply. The public and bar are encouraged to submit their opinions of any applicant.

Applicants may download from the commission website a copy of the application form and the Uniform Rules of Procedure. The commission website is found on the Iowa Supreme Court website, https://www.iowajnc.gov//district-commissions/judicial-district-1

The commission members are:

Applicants should familiarize themselves with the rules of the Judicial Nominating Commission.

Interviews will be conducted in Courtroom 301 at the Black Hawk County Courthouse starting at 9 a.m. July 6. Applicants will be notified of the time of their interviews. The commission will allow each applicant 20 minutes to interview.

If an applicant or any member of the public desires additional information or assistance, please contact Linda Nilges, court administrator for the First Judicial District at linda.nilges@iowacourts.gov.

