NEW HAMPTON -- New Hampton’s former police chief carried over vacation time for an employee after the officer wasn’t able to use the time, according to a state audit released Wednesday.
The audit also found the former chief kept track of the department compensatory time off the books, in a system outside the officers' union agreement, and destroyed records related to the time when he left the department.
The special investigation by State of Iowa Auditor Rob Sand was requested by the current chief as a result of a concern that the officer's vacation was not properly recorded in the payroll system.
An officer and a civilian employee who handles payroll were placed on paid administrative leave in September 2018 when the new chief raised concerns about about vacation time, according to the audit.
The audit reviewed the period between Jan. 1, 2016, through Sept. 29, 2018, and it identified 72 hours of vacation was carried forward on the employee’s anniversary date, which exceeded the maximum limit of 40 hours. However, the former police chief, Mike Anderson, reported he approved the carryover because the employee had been prevented from using his vacation before his anniversary date as a result of situations where the chief needed him for department operations.
In addition, the employee used a total of 10 days -- 80 hours -- of vacation during the pay period ending Aug. 20, 2016. However, the payroll system did not reflect any vacation hours used for the pay period, according to the audit. According to the former chief, he approved the use of earned compensatory time for the employee’s August 2016 vacation.
In August 2016, compensatory time earned by police department employees was not recorded in the payroll system but was maintained by the former chief outside of the city’s payroll system. Sometime when officers worked outside their normal schedules, they opted to earn comp time to use at a later date instead of being paid overtime, according to the audit.
The former chief said that because all employees had exhausted their balances of compensatory time prior to his retirement, he destroyed the related records when he left the department, according to the audit.
