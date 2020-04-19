UPDATE: Meatpacking plant outbreaks drive COVID-19 spike

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Propelled by urgent rounds of testing at Iowa meatpacking plants where the coronavirus has taken hold, the state Sunday reported a spike of 389 new COVID-19 cases — more than double the record daily tally of 191 reported last week.

The Governor’s Office said that 67% of the new cases — or 261 — could be attributed to new surveillance testing of meat processing facilities. That includes more than 500 completed tests of Tyson Food employees and more than 500 completed tests of National Beef employees, for a total of 84 positive and 177 positive respectively.

The state said last week it was sending thousands of test kits to the Tyson plants in Louisa County — where two employees have died from the disease — and Black Hawk County, and to the National Beef plant in Tama County.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now up to 2,902.

Additionally, one death was reported. That victim — a Muscatine County resident between the ages of 60 and 81 — was the second death reported over the weekend in that county.

In all, 75 Iowans have died as result of the disease since it was first reported in Iowa on March 8. The number of deaths lept ahead Saturday when 10 — a new daily record — were reported.