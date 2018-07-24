WATERLOO — Former Waterloo City Councilman Harold Getty’s record of public service led colleagues to name their meeting room and a public lake in his honor.
Getty, a retired John Deere worker who spent what many believe to be a record 30 years as a councilman, died Monday in an ambulance en route to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, his family said. He was 78.
First elected to the council in 1973, Getty served 10 years as a member of Mayor Leo Rooff’s council and another two years with Mayor Del Bowers. He returned as councilman from 1994 through 2003 under Mayor John Rooff.
“I think about Harold as a family man first of all, a committed community man and as a friend,” John Rooff said. “That’s the way he presented himself to everyone.”
Rooff said he reached out to Getty when pulling together a slate of council candidates for his mayoral bid.
“I needed experience,” Rooff said. “Our council was pretty inexperienced at the time, but they listened to Harold and that, I think, is what made us successful.”
While Getty was elected as an at-large councilman by the entire city, he often considered himself the east side at-large representative.
“The east side was very special to him,” Rooff said. “When we realized early on there were unfair distributions on the east side for street improvements, Harold led the charge to make sure we got the same amount for every ward.”
He also spearheaded efforts to reopen a fire station, hire more police officers and improve the airport in the 1990s.
Getty lost his only city election in 2003. But he returned to serve eight years as a Ward 3 councilman from 2006 through 2013 with mayors Tim Hurley and Buck Clark.
In January 2014, the City Hall meeting room was named the Harold E. Getty Council Chambers. Council members voted previously to name the lake in the Riverview Recreation Area after Getty, who worked hard to turn the former Mitchell Avenue sand pits into a nice place for public outdoor activity.
Businessman Bob Fahr was a lifelong friend and part of a morning coffee group with Getty for more than 20 years.
“As with any group like this we would discuss the current topics of the day,” Fahr said. “Harold’s insights to the issues were always clear and straight to the point. You always knew where Harold stood on an issue.
“For years I always called him ‘mayor,’ and one day he asked why and I told him, ‘You have always been the mayor of the east side,’” he said. “He chuckled, and I think deep down he appreciated the recognition of what he tried to do for that part of Waterloo.”
Fahr said he also remembers Getty as deeply committed to his family and to helping others around him.
“When my dad died, Harold was one of the first people that reached out to me,” Fahr said. “He was the person that got me involved in community activities. His insight and direction have been a critical part of our growth.”
During his later years on the council, Getty kept a stash of candy in a drawer at the council table and generously shared with those around him. When Getty left office in 2013, Councilman Carolyn Cole recounted getting a piece of candy while participating in a candidate forum.
“He said, ‘If you win this will be your dinner on Monday night,’” Cole recalled at the time. “He has just been an absolute gentleman and a gem to serve with.”
Getty’s public service didn’t stop at the doors of City Hall. The lifelong Waterloo resident who graduated from East High School and served in the U.S. Air Force also gave his time to numerous volunteer organizations and fundraising efforts.
“I just enjoy helping people and doing things for the people in this city,” Getty said when accepting the 2004 Leonard J. Katoski Volunteer Service Award. “But without my better half, Carol, my wife … I’d never have got it done.”
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway Ave. and for an hour before services at the church.
Best buddies in junior high. Harold and his twin brother Gerald lived three houses away on Edwards street. Rest in peace old friend.
